Mohegan Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Results Conference Call

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, or Mohegan, will host a call regarding its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 operating results on Thursday, January

9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(877) 407-0890

+1(201) 389-0918 (International)

A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at:



Call-in participants should join five minutes in advance to ensure they are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, January

9, 2025. This replay will run through Thursday, January

23, 2025.

About Mohegan

Mohegan

is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .

Contact:

Joffre Wells

Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasurer

Mohegan

(860) 862-9135

SOURCE Mohegan

