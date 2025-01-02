ANY.RUN Wraps Up 2024 With Powerful Product Updates And Enhanced Threat Coverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As 2024 comes to an end, ANY announces its latest updates designed to empower cybersecurity professionals with smarter tools and more efficient workflows. This December, the company introduced game-changing product features and expanded threat detection capabilities, ensuring users are equipped to handle evolving threats.

Product Updates: Smarter Searches and Improved Collaboration

Advanced threat intelligence searches: ANY's TI Lookup now supports new operators and wildcards, such as OR, NOT, and parentheses, enabling more precise and efficient identification of cyber threat attack.

MISP integration: ANY has introduced a MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform) instance, offering real-time access to Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and integration with SIEM and XDR tools.

Multi-admin support: The updated Teamwork feature inside ANY's malware sandbox allows organizations to assign multiple admin roles, simplifying license management and improving team coordination across time zones.

Threat Coverage Update: Expanded Detection and Advanced Rules

ANY has enhanced its threat detection capabilities, ensuring users stay ahead of cybercriminals:

· 58 new malware signatures added, targeting families like Trickbot, Vidar, and Lumma.

· 5,159 Suricata rules implemented for phishing kits and advanced threats.

· New YARA rules for precise threat detection, including Fog Ransom and Dusttrap.

· Machine learning enhancements improving malware interaction simulations.

For more details on these updates, visit ANY's blog .

About ANY

ANY is a leading interactive malware analysis platform trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. By offering real-time behavioral analysis and advanced threat intelligence tools, ANY helps organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats faster and more effectively.

