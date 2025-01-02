Les Brown's Latest Book, The Motivation Manifesto Inspires Change With Insights From Jason Brown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown announces the release of The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, featuring insights from Jason Brown, a former player turned farmer. Les Brown, known for his powerful oratory and transformative messages, has inspired millions worldwide to realize their potential and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.With decades of experience and a legacy of empowering millions, Les Brown has teamed up with an impressive list of co-authors, offering readers a rare glimpse into the wisdom and life lessons that have shaped not only his journey but also those of others who have achieved greatness.In this new book, Les Brown shares his wisdom on overcoming adversity and igniting passion, while Jason contributes his unique journey from the NFL to sustainable farming. Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, he went on to become the highest-paid center in the league after signing a $37.5 million contract with the St. Louis Rams in 2009.In a surprising turn, Jason left the NFL in 2012 to pursue a life of farming. His commitment to service and community exemplifies the principles of resilience and generosity highlighted in The Motivation Manifesto.Brown and Jason, alongside the other co-authors, inspire readers to embrace their unique paths, demonstrating that true fulfillment often comes from pursuing one's passions and giving back to others. The Motivation Manifesto empowers individuals to recognize their potential, overcome challenges, and live authentically.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here.About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Jason BrownJason Brown grew up in Henderson, North Carolina. He went on to attend the University of North Carolina, where he played both guard and tackle before moving to center. He never missed a game.He was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2005. Brown became a free agent in 2009 and was signed by the St. Louis Rams for $37.5 million, making him the highest-paid center in the league. He was again a free agent three years later, but rather than signing a new contract, Brown left the NFL and bought a thousand-acre farm in Louisburg, North Carolina.Brown has been farming full-time since 2013, and gives away nearly everything he grows (mostly sweet potatoes). He and his wife, Tay, have been married since 2003 and have eight children.

Jason Brown

The Motivation Manifesto

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.