Katara Hosts Art Exhibition Telling About Heritage, Culture Of Dhaka

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) opened an art titled "City of Memories" by Bangladeshi artist Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed.

The exhibition opening was attended by Deputy General Manager and Director of Human Resources of Katara, Saif Saad Al Dosari; HE Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar, Mohammad Nazrul Islam and a number of Their Excellencies Ambassadors and representatives of missions.

The exhibition, which will continue in Building 47 until January 7, offers a unique experience that takes visitors on a journey to the heart of "Old Dhaka", where the artist showcases its rich heritage and culture through contemporary artworks.

This exhibition is a reflection of the artist's experience of living in Old Dhaka, the historical area founded in the 15th century.

Through his paintings and artworks, Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed highlights the deep relationship between the residents and their architectural environment, reviving the spirit of community life characterized by harmony and integration.

On this occasion, HE Ambassador of Bangladesh said that the exhibition is held in cooperation between Katara and his country's embassy, adding that it comes on the occasion of celebrating 50 years of friendly relations between Bangladesh and Qatar.

He pointed out that this exhibition reflects the depth of cultural relations between the two countries. His Excellency thanked Katara for its continuous support for achieving cultural exchange, saying that it is a leading global platform that brings together cultures and arts from all over the world. Regarding the exhibition, he said that it is not only a celebration of artistic creativity, but also a profound human message that highlights the strong ties between heritage and society.

For his part, artist Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed explained that the pieces in his exhibition contain elements inspired by his childhood memories and aspects of daily life in the old city of Dhaka, creating a harmonious blend that expresses the rhythm of the city, with its music, smells and special texture.

He said that he aimed through his exhibition to break the stereotypes that are drawn about the lifestyle in old cities, stressing his belief that his city carries many values that can inspire artists.

He also pointed out that the city is marked by an exceptional urban culture, a distinctive local dialect, and a special lifestyle, in addition to the overlapping of boundaries between personal life and community activities, which is reflected in the works in his exhibition.