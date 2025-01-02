The First Community-Driven Web3 Music Label With Meme-Culture: Beats Of Meow Prepares For Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BeMeow is taking a step in a new direction. Instead of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), they use memecoins to digitize on the blockchain. This unconventional tokenization approach enables songs to have their own dedicated trading charts. By applying trading fees to the tokens, BeMeow seeks to generate revenues that support independent artists making a living from their music releases.

BeMeow aims to reinvest a portion of the generated trading fees into an organic ecosystem. Planned initiatives include hosting club events and music festivals, as well as producing unique vinyl records with digital ownership features. These "vinyl NFTs" can generate passive income streams for collectors through a share of the music royalties and the fees paid by the memecoin traders.

BeMeow places its community at the heart of its operations. They encourage promotional engagement with token rewards allocated through a points-based system. Moreover, BeMeow integrates generative AI tools within its Telegram group, enabling users to create and submit music, without needing to be professional musicians. Community voting determines which songs are released on major music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. This way, creators and supporters can benefit from collected royalties.

Additionally, BeMeow plans to introduce copyright tokens and music index tokens, which aim to make music a more accessible and diversified investment class. The roadmap includes a dedicated music token exchange, designed to enhance the ecosystem with broader technical compatibility, reduced price volatility, and advanced trading features.

BeMeow's native label token, $BEME, represents the ecosystem's overall value. A portion of the trading fees from each music memecoin is reserved to buy back $BEME, supporting its long-term value.

The presale of $BEME is currently live, allowing early birds to support the project in its developing stage. To foster a smooth token launch in January 2025, BeMeow has implemented a vesting model, which gradually releases tokens to presale participants.

Presale participants can benefit from a two-tier referral program, offering additional rewards for bringing new supporters into the project.

BeMeow's vision extends beyond the cryptocurrency community. By combining the universal appeal of music with blockchain technology, BeMeow strives to connect with a broader audience by offering incentives to blockchain enthusiasts and newcomers.

