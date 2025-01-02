عربي


Silencio Network Breaks Records: $112 Million In Allocation Requests, Surpassing Target By 220X

1/2/2025 8:18:49 AM

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Wilmington, USA, January 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Silencio Network , the world's largest noise intelligence platform, has set a historic benchmark for the Web3 and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN's). Through its strategic partnership with Legion Silencio generated an unprecedented $112 million in allocation requests, surpassing its $500,000 raise target by over 220x.

This milestone highlights increasing interest in DePIN projects and demonstrates the demand for real-world blockchain solutions. Silencio's success underscores its leadership in leveraging blockchain technology to tackle tangible challenges while empowering a global community.

Clarifying Community-First Intent

While $112.7 million in allocation requests were received, Silencio intentionally accepted only $1.3 million. Silencio has created a strong foundation for long-term, decentralized growth by prioritizing community incentives over large-scale capital intake.

Pioneering the Future of DePIN

Silencio's achievement goes beyond the interest. It demonstrates the rising demand for decentralized infrastructure networks that address pressing global issues like noise pollution.

Operating in over 180 countries with a network of 460,000 sensors, Silencio processes more than 100,000 daily transactions, creating the world's most comprehensive noise intelligence database.

The $SLC Token and the Path to TGE

The $SLC token, governed by the BlockSound Foundation, lies at the heart of Silencio's ecosystem, rewarding contributors and scaling the network sustainably. The pre-sale was designed as a community-first initiative, ensuring early adopters play a pivotal role in shaping the project's future.

With the Token Generation Event (TGE) just weeks away, $SLC will unlock new opportunities for ownership, engagement, and impact, empowering users and enterprises to participate actively in Silencio's mission.

Real-World Leadership in DePIN

With the DePIN market projected to grow from $56 billion to $3.5 trillion by 2028 , Silencio's pre-sale ranks among the largest-ever allocation initiatives in Web3 history. This success can reinforce Silencio's pioneering role in shaping the future of decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

Noise pollution imposes a staggering multi-trillion-dollar cost on the global economy, impacting life expectancy, driving up healthcare expenses, and diminishing work efficiency worldwide. It affects a majority of the global population, significantly reducing quality of life. Silencio's innovative, smartphone-powered solution democratizes access to noise intelligence, offering a scalable pathway to creating quieter, healthier cities. By empowering individuals with actionable insights, Silencio enables smarter choices about where to live, dine, and stay, fostering a better quality of life for communities everywhere.

Joining the Movement

Users can download the Silencio app , contribute to the world's largest noise databank, earn rewards for making a difference, and visit to learn more and explore the network's activity on Dune Analytics .

About Silencio Network

Silencio Network is revolutionizing the global approach to capturing, processing, and utilizing noise intelligence data. By transforming everyday smartphones into real-time noise sensors, Silencio provides hyper-local insights that drive impactful decisions across industries such as urban planning, real estate, and hospitality. Envisioning a future where noise-level data influences real estate pricing and guides daily choices in selecting hotels and restaurants, Silencio is paving the way for smarter, more informed decisions. With operations spanning over 180 countries and a network of 460,000 sensors, the platform generates more than 100,000 daily on-chain transactions, solidifying its position as the world's largest noise intelligence platform.

About Legion

Legion is revolutionizing early-stage crypto investments with its MiCA-compliant fundraising platform. Engineered to democratize access for retail investors, a built-in reputation system lets projects customize allocations and offer discounts based on each investor's unique on- and off-chain activities. Reputation scores dynamically evolve based on how investors support the projects they invest in, disincentivizing short-term, value-extractive behavior.

