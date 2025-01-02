Sybiha On Halted Russian Gas Transit: Ukraine Deprived Putin Of Key Lever Of Influence On Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe and the world will be safer without dependence on Russian gas, oil, or other resources, and ultimately, without Russia itself.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha made the remarks in a post on X . commenting on Ukraine's decision to terminate Russian transit, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine has cut off more than just Russian gas transit. We have cut off some of Putin's last remaining levers over Europe and his use of as a weapon. Europe and the world will be safer without Russian gas, oil, and other dependencies, as well as without Russia itself," he said.

On January 1, at 07:00, Ukraine officially halted the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the move as one of Russia's biggest defeats, whereas the European Commission confirmed that the continent was prepared for the halt in Russian gas transit via Ukraine from January 1, 2025.