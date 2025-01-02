Turkey’s electricity prices set to reach 3,000 liras per megawatt-hour on Thursday
(MENAFN) According to official figures released on Wednesday, Turkey’s electricity price for one megawatt-hour on the day-ahead spot market is set to reach its highest rate of 3,000 Turkish liras during the hours of 8 AM and 9 AM, as well as between 4 PM and 6 PM local time (0500, 0600, and 1300-1500 GMT) on Thursday.
Conversely, the lowest price is set at 1,799.98 liras at 4 AM local time (0100 GMT).
Data from the energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) shows a significant increase of 29.3 percent in the trade volume for Thursday’s electricity market, amounting to approximately 1.66 billion liras compared to the previous day.
The arithmetical average price on the day-ahead market is calculated at 2,546.75 liras, while the weighted average stands at 2,581.90 liras.
For Wednesday, the highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour was 3,000 Turkish liras at 8 AM and between 4 PM and 9 PM local time (0500, 1300-1800 GMT), while the lowest price was set at 1,000 liras at 12 PM local time (0900 GMT).
