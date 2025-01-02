Noble CMG Announces $8 Million Acquisition Of Surgery Center/Medical Office In Normal, Illinois

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noble Capital Management Group (Noble CMG) proudly announces the $8 million of a Surgery Center and Medical Office in Normal, Illinois. This strategic value-add acquisition expands Noble CMG's footprint in the medical sector and reaffirms its commitment to creating high-performing healthcare spaces.



Located in the heart of Normal, Illinois, the 15,398-square-foot facility will be occupied by Pentus Surgical Group LLC. With a planned delivery date of Q1 2025, this property represents a significant step in Noble CMG's ongoing mission to transform healthcare real estate into valuable assets for investors and communities.



“This acquisition demonstrates our focus on identifying and transforming healthcare properties with strong potential for growth and operational excellence,” said Jaimin Patel, CIO of Noble CMG.“By combining our in-house development expertise with tenant-focused operations, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our investors while meeting the growing demand for state-of-the-art medical facilities.”



Investment Overview and Key Metrics

. Total Capitalization: $8 million

. General Partner (GP) Equity: $1 million

. Investor IRR Range: 20%-30%+

. Equity Multiplier: 1.3x-1.5x+

. Tenant: Pentus Health Surgical Group LLC

. Property Size: ~15,398 SF



The property aligns with Noble CMG's proven value-add strategy, focusing on acquiring, renovating, and managing healthcare facilities that meet the needs of both tenants and investors.



A Value-Driven Opportunity

Noble CMG's acquisition strategy centers on creating investor value while addressing the critical demand for high-quality healthcare spaces. The facility will undergo targeted enhancements to modernize its infrastructure and maximize tenant satisfaction. Once operational, it is expected to generate steady cash flow and significant returns for investors.



Financial Highlights:

. Preferred Investor Return: 20%-30% cash-on-cash return.

. Hold Period: 5 years, with flexibility for two 1-year extensions.

. Guaranteed Returns: Quarterly distributions over the hold period.



Strengthening Noble CMG's Legacy

Since its inception in 2008, Noble CMG has developed a reputation for excellence in the medical real estate sector, with over 300,000 square feet of completed projects and an additional 200,000 square feet under development. This latest acquisition further solidifies Noble CMG's position as a leader in healthcare real estate investment and innovation.



About Noble Capital Management Group

Noble Capital Management Group is a private equity firm specializing in medical real estate investments in the Eastern United States. Leveraging strategic insight, disciplined risk management, and a commitment to excellence, Noble CMG delivers sustainable growth and exceptional returns for its investors.



For more information about Noble CMG or investment opportunities, please visit noblecmg.

Company :-Noble CMG

User :- Harry Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- 4075365696

Url :-