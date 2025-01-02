Azerbaijan's Aliyev urges peace in South Caucasus amid Armenia's military build-up

(MENAFN)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed on Tuesday night that the South Caucasus should be a region of peace, harmony, and cooperation, while expressing concern over Armenia's recent military actions.



In his address to the nation, Aliyev warned that Armenia's rapid and large-scale militarization poses a threat to regional peace. "Armenia's large-scale and rapid militarization could destroy the possibility of peace. I must also note that Azerbaijan will not remain a mere spectator in this matter," he stated.



The address, delivered just before midnight, also marked the occasion of the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Aliyev described Armenia's military buildup as a “new threat” with no logical explanation, emphasizing that it could escalate tensions in the region.



"Armenia's policy of occupation has failed," Aliyev continued. "Their military defeat in 2020 should have shown them the right path. We were trying to do this and are continuing our efforts to this day."



He reiterated his warnings to Armenia, saying, “In both my official statements and our discussions with the Armenian side, I have repeatedly warned them not to go down this dangerous road.”

