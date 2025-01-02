Siberian Airlines airbus slides off runway in Norilsk, investigation underway

(MENAFN) A Siberian plane arriving from Moscow skidded off the runway after landing at Alykel International Airport in the Russian city of Norilsk, local authorities confirmed on Thursday.



According to a statement from the West Siberian Prosecutor's Office, shared via Telegram, the Airbus A321 aircraft rolled off the runway while making a turn onto the taxiway. The incident took place at the airport, which is located in the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region, around 2,800 kilometers (1,740 miles) east of Moscow.



The plane was carrying 79 passengers, none of whom have been reported injured at this time. The aircraft has been temporarily grounded, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident. Authorities have not provided further information regarding any potential damage to the aircraft.



“A reserve plane has been allocated to undertake the return flight to Moscow,” the statement added, with the new flight set to depart at 3:30 PM local time (0830GMT).

