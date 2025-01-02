Squid Game season 2 breaks records as Netflix's most-watched show

(MENAFN) The second season of South Korea's globally popular Squid Game has shattered records, becoming Netflix's most-watched show during its premiere week.



The season accumulated 480 million viewing hours by Sunday, according to Yonhap News, citing data from Netflix.



The streaming giant confirmed that Squid Game 2 swiftly topped Netflix’s Global Top 10, entering the platform’s most-watched list in record time.



Since its release last week, the show has reached number one in 92 countries, a remarkable achievement for non-English language productions.



Squid Game follows a secret contest where 456 players participate in deadly versions of Korean children's games for a grand prize of 45.9 billion won (USD31.5 million).



The latest season surpassed the first installment, which earned 448 million viewing hours in its fourth week following its September 2021 release. A third season is set to premiere later this year.



Meanwhile, a report from media research institute K EnterTech Hub suggested that Netflix could generate over 1.5 trillion won (USD1.02 billion) in profit from the second season. However, Netflix dismissed the claim, stating, “It is not feasible to assess profits based on the success of one single production,” according to the JoongAng Daily.

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109049095