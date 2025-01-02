Waaree Energies Wins 150 MWp Solar Module Order for a Major Renewable Project in India, Advancing India’s Renewable Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2nd January 2025 – Waaree Energies Ltd., India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer and a leader in the global energy transition, is pleased to announce the receipt of order for a major renewable power project of 150MW for the supply of solar modules from a renowned customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India.



The contract includes the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon bifacial modules, rated at 585/590Wp. These modules are recognized for their durability, exceptional energy output, and advanced technology, showcasing Waaree's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

The modules are scheduled to be supplied in the next financial year, 2025-26.



As the only solar panel manufacturer in India featured in the RETC PV Benchmarking Report 2024, Waaree’s modules exemplify quality, reliability, and performance. Recognized as a Tier 1 solar module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), Waaree operates an NABL-accredited testing lab, ensuring the highest standards of excellence. These accolades reinforce the company’s commitment to powering renewable projects, enhancing energy reliability, and significantly reducing carbon emissions.



The confidence shown by clients highlights Waaree Energies' commitment to solar PV module manufacturing. The execution of this project will increase India’s renewable energy capacity, leading to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and supporting environmental sustainability.







