Colorectal Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies working in the colorectal cancer are Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Colorectal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Colorectal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Colorectal Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report:

The Colorectal Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Colorectal cancer ranks as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer globally. In 2024, the United States is expected to report around 106,600 new cases, making it the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for both men and women. In 2023, the total market size for colorectal cancer in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately USD 13 billion, with a projected annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5% from 2020 to 2034.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share, followed by the UK in 2034. According to DelveInsight's analysis, nearly 40% of all new colorectal cancer cases in the US were diagnosed as metastatic. In 2023, the most prevalent mutation type for colorectal cancer in the US was the Microsatellite Stable (MSS) mutation.

Recent advancements in treatment include the US FDA's approval of Takeda's FRUZAQLA in November 2023 for adults with metastatic colorectal cancer who had previously received specific chemotherapy and targeted therapies. In April 2024, the FDA also approved ENHERTU as the first tumor-agnostic HER2-targeted therapy for patients with metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors, including colorectal cancer. Furthermore, in June 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the accelerated approval of KRAZATI (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab for patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer.

In October 2024, the FDA extended its review period for Amgen's LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) as a second-line treatment for colorectal cancer by three months, delaying a final approval decision until January 17 of the following year. This extension temporarily reduces the competitive pressure on Bristol Myers Squibb's KRAZATI (adagrasib).

In 2023, the United States represented around 30% of the total colorectal cancer (CRC) cases across the 7MM. There were approximately 68,400 CRC cases reported in individuals aged 65-84 years in the US during the same year. Additionally, about 52,000 cases of CRC were localized in the right colon in 2023. Among stage-specific cases of CRC in the US, localized CRC accounted for the largest proportion of cases.

Key Colorectal Cancer Companies: Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Colorectal Cancer Therapies: FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib), TUKSYA (tucatinib), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Favezelimab + pembrolizumab, LUMAKRAS (sotorasib), and others.

The Colorectal Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Colorectal Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Colorectal Cancer market dynamics.

Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum, often starting from precancerous polyps that gradually become malignant. It is one of the most common cancers globally, with several risk factors including age, family history, inflammatory bowel disease, and lifestyle choices such as a diet rich in red and processed meats, physical inactivity, and smoking. Both inherited genetic mutations (like Lynch syndrome) and acquired mutations are key contributors to its development. The disease often progresses without noticeable symptoms, with signs such as changes in bowel movements, rectal bleeding, and abdominal pain typically appearing in the later stages.

This delayed onset of symptoms highlights the critical need for regular screenings, especially for those at higher risk. Colorectal cancer not only has a high incidence but also has a significant impact on both the physical and emotional well-being of patients and their families. The experience of living with colorectal cancer is often accompanied by challenges that extend beyond the medical aspects, affecting the psychological and social aspects of life.

Although advancements in molecular research have led to improved prevention and treatment approaches, colorectal cancer remains a major public health challenge that requires ongoing awareness, research, and attention.

Get a Free sample for the Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report: Cancer-market

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Colorectal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer by Severity

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Colorectal Cancer epidemiology trends @ Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Colorectal Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Colorectal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Colorectal Cancer Therapies

FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib), TUKSYA (tucatinib), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Favezelimab + pembrolizumab, LUMAKRAS (sotorasib)

Colorectal Cancer Key Companies

Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris Biotherapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Colorectal Cancer market share @ Colorectal Cancer Treatment Landscape

Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market

A variety of medications are available for treating the symptoms of Colorectal Cancer. Typically, topical therapies are used for mild-to-moderate Colorectal Cancer, aiming to modify gene transcription, reduce cell proliferation, and encourage keratinocyte differentiation. These therapies often include glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogs, and phototherapy.

Switching Colorectal Cancer treatments is a common and accepted practice to improve disease management and patient outcomes in cases of therapy failure. However, this process presents certain challenges. For instance, the criteria for decision-making regarding therapy switching are not clearly defined, and there is limited data on how to transition from one treatment to another in routine clinical practice. Additionally, a portion of individuals may experience worsening symptoms of Colorectal Cancer after switching medications.

Another concern is ensuring the patient's tolerance to the new therapy. Some Colorectal Cancer treatments may lead to side effects or require careful monitoring. If adverse effects develop or the previous treatment becomes intolerable, switching to an alternative therapy may be necessary. Moreover, switching therapies can lead to the formation of antibodies against the medication, potentially reducing its effectiveness and rendering it ineffective in the future.

Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Colorectal Cancer Companies: Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Colorectal Cancer Therapies: FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib), TUKSYA (tucatinib), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Favezelimab + pembrolizumab, LUMAKRAS (sotorasib), and others

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Colorectal Cancer current marketed and Colorectal Cancer emerging therapies

Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Colorectal Cancer market drivers and Colorectal Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Colorectal Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Colorectal Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Colorectal Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Colorectal Cancer

4. Colorectal Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Colorectal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Colorectal Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Colorectal Cancer

9. Colorectal Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Colorectal Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Colorectal Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers

16. Colorectal Cancer Market Barriers

17. Colorectal Cancer Appendix

18. Colorectal Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Colorectal Cancer Pipeline

"Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Colorectal Cancer market. A detailed picture of the Colorectal Cancer pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Colorectal Cancer treatment guidelines.

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Colorectal Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Kritika Rehani

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.