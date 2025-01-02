Magura Drone Boats Destroy Two Russian Helicopters In Black Sea HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 31, 2024, Magura V5 missile-equipped drone boats destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Updated information confirms that the Group 13 special forces unit executed the operation near temporarily occupied Crimea. Using Magura V5 naval drones, they destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, eliminating their crews.

Additionally, a third Russian helicopter was struck during the operation. Although damaged, it managed to land safely.

Russia earlier announced the loss of two helicopters and their crews over the Black Sea on December 31, 2024.

Video: HUR

Earlier, HUR reported that on December 31, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), for the first time in history, used a Magura V5 drone attack boat to destroy a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Black Sea. A second helicopter was reportedly damaged but managed to return to its base.

Photo credit: HUR