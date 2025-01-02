Majority Of German Citizens Support Peacekeeping Force Deployment In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The majority of German citizens support the deployment of peacekeeping forces on Ukrainian territory if the war stops, according to a recent opinion poll.

Fifty-six percent of Germany's population, the largest population in the European Union, supported the forces' deployment, and 19 percent rejected it, while 25 percent abstained from sharing their opinion, according to the poll prepared by YouGov Institute for opinion polls, at the request of German Press Agency (DPA).

Regarding German participation in these forces, the poll said that citizens' enthusiasm for this was less, as only 23 percent supported the participation of German soldiers in any military mission in Ukraine, while 33 percent opposed that, and nearly a quarter were reserved about the matter.

Regarding the efforts made to reach a political solution between Russia and Ukraine and end the war, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement that the deployment of such forces depends on ending the war, stressing that Germany, as the largest country in the EU, must participate in such forces.

Germany, which comes in second place after the United States in terms of providing military aid to Ukraine, maintained a policy of balance, on one hand in continuing to provide military aid to the Kiev government, and on the other hand ensuring that the war does not expand. (end)

