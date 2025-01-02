Mass shooting outside nightclub in New York City leaves 10 injured

(MENAFN) Late Wednesday night, a mass shooting outside a nightclub in New York City left at least 10 people injured, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The shooting took place near the Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, a location known for its vibrant nightlife. Local authorities, along with sources familiar with the incident, confirmed the details of the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety in the area.



The victims of the shooting were quickly transported to several local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Although the situation was alarming, the NYPD confirmed that none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. Medical teams at the hospitals are providing treatment, and despite the trauma of the event, all the victims are expected to recover in the coming days, which is a relief to both the victims' families and the wider community.



While the injuries were not severe, the mass shooting has raised questions about public safety, especially in busy neighborhoods with nightclubs and entertainment venues. Authorities are now focusing on gathering more details about the incident, including any possible motives and the identity of the shooter or shooters. The NYPD has launched a full investigation into the attack, ensuring that all leads are pursued.



The shooting has also prompted discussions about the safety of public spaces and the measures needed to prevent similar incidents in the future. Local officials and residents are awaiting updates on the investigation, hoping for answers and reassurance that such events can be avoided in the future. Meanwhile, the victims continue to receive medical care, and their families are supporting each other as they await their loved ones’ full recovery.

