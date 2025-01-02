Israeli attacks on tents in southern Gaza kill over 11 Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least 11 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli on tents of displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip early Thursday. The airstrike targeted the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis city, where the included three women and four children. This area had been designated by Israel as a "safe humanitarian zone," but it has been repeatedly struck by Israeli warplanes and drones, leading to significant loss of life in the region.



In addition to the airstrike, the Israeli military launched in other parts of Gaza. Helicopters opened fire on the western areas of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, while Israeli gunboats targeted northern and western parts of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Artillery strikes also continued in the Zeitoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in southern Gaza City, further intensifying the devastation. Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli forces were continuing to blow up homes and buildings, particularly in the northern Gaza areas of Al-Saftawi and Jabalia.



Despite a resolution by the UN Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire, the Israeli army has persisted with its military operations in Gaza. The ongoing assault, which began after a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has led to the deaths of over 45,550 Palestinians, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children. The continuing violence has drawn widespread international criticism, with calls for accountability and justice for those affected.



In response to the ongoing conflict, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave. These developments reflect growing global concern over the scale of the violence and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

