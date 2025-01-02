Choose To Feel Good : Pablo Tricci's New Book Unlocks 20 Keys To Living A Fulfilling Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Don't Settle" by Pablo Tricci is a call to escape life on autopilot and embrace practical strategies for achieving joy, purpose, and self-fulfillment.

- Reader ViewsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Too often, life passes by in a blur of obligations and routines, leaving little time for self-reflection or intentional growth. In "Don't Settle, Choose to Feel Good: 20 Keys to Achieve It," Pablo Tricci offers readers a refreshing invitation to pause, reevaluate their priorities, and embrace practical strategies to design a more fulfilling life.A BLUEPRINT FOR PERSONAL FULFILLMENTTricci invites readers to move beyond the trap of“autopilot living” and instead embrace conscious choice as the foundation of a more authentic and satisfying life. The book offers 20 insightful principles, each crafted to address key aspects of well-being, including gratitude, optimism, living in the present moment, and balancing short- and long-term goals. These principles aren't just theoretical-they're paired with exercises and reflection prompts designed to help readers tailor the guidance to their unique needs."Every decision we make shapes our future," says Tricci. "Through this book, I hope to inspire readers to pause, reflect, and take control of their journey toward a life they truly love."DISCOVERING THE KEYS TO SELF-IMPROVEMENTAt its heart, "Don't Settle, Choose to Feel Good" encourages readers to embrace actionable steps rooted in introspection and mindfulness. Tricci dives into concepts like living in the present, balancing ambition with gratitude, and distinguishing between short-term gratification and long-term fulfillment. Each of the 20 keys-including themes such as resilience, optimism, and the power of writing-builds a cohesive framework for fostering personal growth and satisfaction.The emphasis on practical application is one of its standout features. Readers are guided through exercises to define their values, craft meaningful goals, and develop strategies for overcoming mental and emotional barriers. By highlighting the importance of reflection and conscious decision-making, Tricci provides readers with the tools to rewrite their life narratives in alignment with their true aspirations.INSPIRATION FROM REAL LIFEThe book opens with a thought-provoking encounter designed to prompt readers to reconsider how they spend their time and energy. This imaginative scenario, paired with insights drawn from Tricci's own rich life experiences, makes the content relatable and aspirational. His reflections on learning languages, exploring new hobbies, and adapting to change showcase how small, deliberate choices can lead to profound transformations.Having led more than three hundred people and treated over five thousand clients through his consulting experience for more than forty years, his reflections on learning languages, exploring new hobbies, and adapting to change showcase how small, deliberate choices can lead to profound transformations.AN INVITATION TO ACTRather than simply offering philosophical musings, "Don't Settle, Choose to Feel Good" challenges readers to take an active role in their personal development. Tricci emphasizes the necessity of consistent effort, paired with an openness to learning and evolving. From redefining one's relationship with money to understanding the difference between "being" and "having," the book invites readers to build a custom blueprint for success that aligns with their values and passions.PRAISE FOR "DON'T SETTLE: CHOOSE TO FEEL GOOD"Critics and readers alike praise Tricci's ability to blend practical wisdom with actionable steps."Pablo Tricci's passions lie in the complex and complicated human experience; he offers a reminder for both sides. He presents realistic and beneficial means to better oneself when contemplating the changes that may occur when focusing on oneself. His work is a beneficial reminder, and dare I say, necessary, to improve inner happiness not only for ourselves in the present but for the ripple it creates throughout future generations.” – Reader Views"Pablo Tricci's Don't Settle, Choose to Feel Good offers an interesting approach to personal development, with a good amount of actionable advice that is easy to understand and implement. The most relevant section to me was Tricci's pointing out the human tendency to dream, which he pairs with a call to accompany this with tangible efforts. In the age of manifesting, I found this refreshing." – Readers Favorite"A creative guide for taking control of your free time and unlocking your potential. The book methodically introduces complex ideas and builds to an inspiring thesis: by cultivating awareness and intention in our actions, we can enrich our brief lives, while honoring our deepest needs and desires." – Self-Publishing Review"More than just a book, it felt like a call to action, a push towards self-reflection and real, proactive change. What I appreciated most was how the author stresses the importance of taking an active role in shaping your own life. This approach empowered me to create personalized action plans for self-improvement, making the book not just theoretical but truly applicable to everyday life.” – Goodreads Reviewer"Tricci has presented his readers with a book of knowledge in which he offers suggestions everyone can adopt presently in their lives that will pay tenfold in having a life filled with love, self-care, and respect for yourself." – Feathered Quill Book ReviewsABOUT THE AUTHORBorn in Argentina, Pablo Tricci is a father of two and a proud grandfather of three. His professional career spans over 40 years in consultancy, specializing in company valuations, asset management, and leading software initiatives. Currently, he manages a small real estate business, balancing his entrepreneurial endeavors with his lifelong passions for language learning and tennis.Tricci has traveled extensively, immersing himself in diverse cultures and furthering his education in cities such as San Diego, Cincinnati, Manhattan, Denver, Florence, and Rome. His professional and personal journeys have taken him to vibrant locales including Quito, São Paulo, Mexico City, Bogotá, Madrid, and more. These experiences have shaped his love for connecting with people and exploring new perspectives.A passionate learner, Tricci has studied topics ranging from NLP and brain functioning to accelerated learning and personal development. He has also shared his insights as a guest speaker at academic events in São Paulo and Mexico City.For Tricci, the most valuable asset is the knowledge we carry in our minds-it shapes who we are and what we achieve. This belief inspired him to write "Don't Settle, Choose to Feel Good: 20 Keys to Achieve It." Through practical guidance and thought-provoking exercises, the book encourages readers to take control of their choices, prioritize personal well-being, and design a life they truly love. Available in Spanish, English, and Italian, it is a testament to Tricci's commitment to helping others unlock their potential and live intentionally.AVAILABILITY AND PURCHASE LINKS"Don't Settle, Choose to Feel Good" (Independently Published, 2024, ISBN: 979-8334414259) is now available through major retailers in multiple languages:.Amazon (English).Amazon (Spanish/Italian)For more information, media inquiries, or interview opportunities, contact: ....

Don't Settle: Choose to Feel Good

