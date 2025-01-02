Dubai’S Public Transport Serves 2.5 Million Riders On New Year’S Eve

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

Dubai's public experienced a significant surge in usage during New Year's Eve celebrations, with over 2.5 million utilizing various modes of transportation, marking a 9.3% increase from the previous year's 2.29 million riders.

The Dubai Metro, encompassing both the Red and Green lines, was the most utilized service, accommodating 1,133,251 passengers. The Dubai Tram also saw substantial patronage, transporting 55,391 individuals.

Public buses played a crucial role in the night's transportation, carrying 465,779 passengers across the city. Marine transport services, including abras, ferries, and water taxis, ferried 80,066 commuters, highlighting the diverse transportation options available to residents and visitors.

E-hailing services, which have become increasingly popular in urban mobility, served 195,651 users throughout the night. Shared transport vehicles, offering carpooling options, catered to 1,238 passengers, reflecting a growing trend towards shared mobility solutions.

Taxis remained a cornerstone of Dubai's transport network, with 571,098 passengers opting for this mode of travel during the festivities.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai confirmed that the movement of passengers to and from New Year's Eve celebration venues was seamless and safe. This efficiency is attributed to a comprehensive plan developed in collaboration with relevant entities in Dubai, ensuring that the increased demand was met without significant disruptions.

The RTA had previously announced extended operational hours for the metro and tram services to accommodate the anticipated influx of passengers. The Dubai Metro operated continuously from 5:00 AM on December 31, 2024, until 12:00 AM on January 2, 2025, providing uninterrupted service for 43 hours. Similarly, the Dubai Tram extended its operational hours to ensure that passengers had ample options for their transportation needs during the celebrations.

In addition to extended service hours, the RTA implemented a detailed traffic management plan to facilitate smooth transportation across the city. This plan included road closures, traffic diversions, and the deployment of additional personnel to manage the flow of vehicles and pedestrians, particularly around popular celebration spots such as the Burj Khalifa area.

The success of Dubai's public transport system during New Year's Eve is a testament to the city's commitment to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions. The RTA's proactive measures, including extended service hours and comprehensive traffic management plans, played a pivotal role in accommodating the substantial increase in passenger numbers.

As Dubai continues to grow as a global hub for tourism and business, the emphasis on enhancing public transport infrastructure remains a priority. The city's ability to manage large-scale events with such efficiency reflects its dedication to maintaining seamless mobility for both residents and visitors.

The record number of public transport users during the New Year's Eve celebrations underscores the public's growing trust in Dubai's transport services. It also highlights the importance of continuous investment in infrastructure and technology to meet the evolving needs of urban mobility.

Looking ahead, the RTA plans to further expand and enhance Dubai's public transport network. Upcoming projects include the extension of metro lines, the introduction of new bus routes, and the incorporation of advanced technologies to improve service efficiency and passenger experience.

The successful management of public transport during the New Year's Eve celebrations serves as a model for future events. It demonstrates the effectiveness of strategic planning and collaboration among various entities in ensuring that the city's transport infrastructure can accommodate significant surges in demand.

via Dubai's Public Transport Serves 2.5 Million Riders on New Year's Eve