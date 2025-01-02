E-Peas Showcases Advanced Energy Harvesting Technologies For Smart Buildings And Smart Homes At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optimized power use from single and dual ambient sources support sustainable power management in sensing, monitoring, control, and Edge IoT applications.

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, INTERNATIONAL, BELGIUM, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During CES 2025, e-peas will be showcasing battery-free and eco-friendly designs for smart building and smart home applications. Built around the company's latest energy harvesting technologies, demonstrations and use cases will include efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for in-building presence detectors, carbon dioxide sensors, remote controls and energy sensors powered by ambient energy.e-peas' portfolio of energy harvesting semiconductors is designed to reduce and eliminate the need for batteries by providing optimum power utilization using ambient energy sources. The company's ambient energy manager (AEM) ICs, backed by an ecosystem of partners and tools, support sustainable power management in a wide variety of sensing, monitoring and Edge IoT applications.“Energy autonomy for smart homes and buildings is becoming increasingly critical as developers and consumers look to eliminate the environmental impact and cost of replacement associated with conventional batteries across a range of sensing, control and IoT applications,” says e-peas CEO, Geoffroy Gosset.“Multiple consumer connectivity protocols are already powered by e-peas technologies and our demonstrations at CES show how the latest ICs can further accelerate the evolution from batteries to energy harvesting by enabling the rapid development of ultra-efficient designs with the smallest bill of materials and the minimum form factor.”Visitors to Booth #50752 in the Venetian Expo will have the first opportunity to see two new demonstrations for the e-peas AEM13920 dual-source energy harvesting IC. These photovoltaic-based demonstrations, which include options to vary load and source in real-time, illustrate how this innovative device can support various energy harvesting mixes to make best use of available energy and optimize power utilization. Other demonstrations will include battery-free applications for the detection of movement, open doors and carbon dioxide built around the e-peas AEM00920 and AEM10920 AEM ICs.Offering dual-source energy harvesting and power flow measurement to and from storage elements, the AEM13920 combines very high efficiency conversion and flexible harvester combinations accommodating thermoelectric, RF, kinetic pulse and PV sources. The AEM00920 and AEM10920 are photovoltaic (PV) energy source power management ICs (PMICs) that combine a very high-efficiency buck converter and a 5V direct storage charger.Also on show at the e-peas booth during CES, which takes place from 7th to 10th January 2025, will be solutions for wireless keyboards, LoRaWAN end node sensors, electronic shelf labeling and TV remote controls.To find out more about e-peas at CES 2025, or to book a meeting with an e-peas representative please complete the contact form atAbout e-pease-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without compromising reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company's products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power-consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy-harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers, and sensor solutions.

