China Increasingly Supporting Russia's War Expert

This was stated by East Asia expert and Master's degree holder in foreign policy, Nataliya Plaksienko-Butyrska, during a TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"For three years (of the war), China has been strengthening its support for Russia. At the beginning of the war, our hoped to convince China not only to refrain from supporting Russia but also to support Ukraine, but now we see that China is increasingly supporting Russia, and this has now reached the level of dual-use goods and certain items that have a military element. This is a very serious problem for us," said Plaksienko-Butyrska.

In this context, she reminded that, in particular, Chinese antennas are used in Shahed drones, which were used to attack Kyiv yesterday, according to specialists.

Commenting on the efforts of Ukrainian diplomacy regarding China, the expert noted that our diplomats "are doing everything they can," but it is difficult to work with China, especially under current conditions.

"It would seem that there is a political dialogue between China and Ukraine, and China is trying to demonstrate that it is interacting with Ukraine. But the most important thing is that for almost three years of the war, China has avoided high-level contacts between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky," Plaksienko-Butyrska stated.

As reported, Head of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in his New Year's greeting, emphasized that China and Russia always move "hand in hand," rejecting alliances and confrontation.