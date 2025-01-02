Super Absorbent Polymer Market Expected To Hit $10.8 Billion By 2027, Fueled By Growing Demand In Hygiene & Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Super Absorbent Polymer Market

- Allied Market Research (AMR) WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the a research report published by Allied Market Research, the global super absorbent polymer market size was valued at $7.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Super Absorbent Polymer industry growth is driven by surge in popularity of diaper pants and rise in consumer awareness toward infant's hygiene. However, volatility in raw material prices hampers the market. On the contrary, developing economies and high birth rate countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:By production method, the solution polymerization segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% through 2027, due to high efficiency and lower capital cost. In addition, solution polymerization production method uses its own energy to carry out the process, which reduces the capital expenditure. However, the gel polymerization segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global super absorbent polymer market, as the method is widely used to manufacture super absorbent polymers with great absorbency under pressure.By type, the synthetic segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 90% of the global super absorbent polymer market, due to its high adoption because of its high absorbency potential under load. However, the natural segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to its characteristics such as biocompatibility, non-toxic, and sustainability.By application, the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate during the projection period. This is attributed to rise in the healthcare sector of developing countries such as India, China, Australia, Brazil, and Others.Get Enquiry Before Purchasing Report:The super absorbent polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, production method, and region. By type, the market is divided into synthetic and natural. On the basis of application, it is divided into personal care, healthcare, agriculture & horticulture, and others. On the basis of production method, the market is studied across suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The super absorbent polymer market share is analyzed across all important regions and segments.By region, the global super absorbent polymer market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rising healthcare sector and growing population in the region. The report analyses the other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Major Market PlayersBASF SEEvonik Industries AGKao CorporationLG ChemSanyo Chemical Industries, LTDSumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., LTDNippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.Xitao Polymer Co., LtdYixing Danson TechnologyZhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., LtdInterested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:Key Benefits For Stakeholders: -The super absorbent polymer market is studied from 2019 to 2027The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current and future super absorbent polymer market trendsThis report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast periodPorter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy buildingA comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is providedThe qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, market trends, and developmentsThe super absorbent polymer market size is provided in terms of volume and revenueSmiler ReportsPolymer Nanocomposites MarketMedical Polymers MarketFluoropolymers MarketSmart Polymers Market

