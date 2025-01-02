Kuwait Strongly Deplores Vehicle Ramming In U.S. City Of New Orleans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs on Thursday emphatically condemned and denounced the tragic vehicle ramming incident in New Orleans in the U.S. State of Louisiana, which claimed multiple casualties.

In a press release, the ministry said the State of Kuwait stands side by side with the U.S. against such criminal acts, and rejects once more all forms of violence and terrorism.

The ministry extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the U.S. and the families of the victims, while wishing a swift recovery for those in the incident. (end)

