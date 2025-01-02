Dubai Art Season 2025 Returns With Exciting Creative Experiences

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 2 January, 2025:

Dubai Culture has announced the launch of Dubai Art Season 2025, under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, being held from 4 January – 20 April 2025 under the theme 'Take a Walk on the Art Side.' It encompasses various initiatives, entertainment activities, and artistic festivals. This announcement reflects the Authority's dedication to amplifying the role of the arts in enriching Dubai's vibrant creative landscape, while reinforcing its status as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the significance of Dubai Art Season and its role in strengthening the cultural and creative industries while providing a sustainable creative environment that supports talent and inspires them to express their innovative ideas and visions across various fields, saying, 'Through its diverse artistic, cultural, and creative activities, Dubai Art Season offers a unique experience that reflects the essence of Dubai, its vibrancy, and its future aspirations. It also highlights the emirate's capabilities in attracting creatives from around the world and cultivating connections among them, aligning with the Authority's responsibilities and sectoral priorities aimed at enriching Dubai's cultural movement and supporting cultural tourism.'

This exciting season will kick off with the eagerly anticipated fourth edition of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival, taking place from 4 to 12 January 2025 under the theme 'Stories at One with Nature,' presenting a diverse programme of activities designed to enhance the sustainability of the regional film industry. It also seeks to create an environment that brings film professionals together to share their experiences and knowledge, inspiring new talent to participate in the field. The programme includes films, live performances, workshops, talks, panel discussions, public art, immersive experiences, a family zone, a marketplace, digital art exhibition, competitions and homegrown F&B concepts.

With a rich programme featuring over 200 artistic and cultural events, the twelfth edition of the Al Quoz Arts Fest will take place on 25 and 26 January 2025. Supported by Dubai Culture and held in Al Quoz Creative Zone and Alserkal Avenue, the festival will present a diverse array of musical performances and exceptional cultural experiences.

Dubai Art Season will continue with the seventeenth edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, starting on 29 January and running until 3 February, 2025, at InterContinental Hotel Festival City. The festival will bring together a select group of writers, creatives, and thinkers from around the world, featuring 150 events, , including author talks, panel discussions and workshops. The 'Bil Emirati' section celebrates UAE culture with Emirati and international authors, including Adel Khozam, Asmaa Al Remithi, and Nahla Al Fahad. Highlights include Desert Stanzas, LitFest After Hours, LitFest Families, and Discovery Talks.

The season will also include the 13th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, highlighting visual arts and local and regional artistic innovations from 31 January to 9 February 2025, at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, with distinctive artworks by Emirati and resident artists and various entertainment and musical performances, workshops, and talks. Al Quoz Creative Zone and Alserkal Avenue will host a series of cultural and creative events, including art exhibitions, discussions, and diverse experiences.

The season's programme also includes the 18th edition of Art Dubai, held in Madinat Jumeirah from 18 to 20 April 2025. It allows visitors to witness contemporary and international art, along with workshops and discussions led by experts and artists. This edition of the exhibition involves the participation of various galleries across its four sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba, and Art Dubai Digital. Furthermore, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances throughout the coming year, highlighting regional and international talent in performing arts and music.