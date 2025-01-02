THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOHA ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF LONG-STANDING EMPLOYEE IKRAMI BOUSSAADIA TO EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT MANAGER

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is delighted to share that Ikrami Boussaadia has been promoted to Executive Assistant Manager in charge of Rooms. Having worked at the hotel for over a decade, Ikrami's progression reflects the property's ongoing commitment to nurturing top talent, encouraging longevity within its exceptional team.

An asset to the hotel, Ikrami's career at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha began in 2011, when he joined as Front Office Agent. Over the years, his dedication, attention to detail, and passion for guest satisfaction propelled him through a variety of key roles, including Front Desk Manager, and Director of Housekeeping.

Ikrami's ability to elevate the guest experience made him a natural fit for his current role as Executive Assistant Manager in charge of Rooms here, he has played an instrumental part in driving the hotel's success, particularly during high-profile events such as the Global Leadership Conference and the recent 3rd Asian Cooperation Summit. His leadership during these high-pressure periods not only ensured smooth operations but reinforced the The Ritz-Carlton, Doha's reputation for delivering unparalleled service.

Reflective of the ongoing dedication of team members such as Ikrami, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha has achieved a host of awards and accolades, further enriching its status as one of Qatar's most prized destinations. Crowned #1 Hotel in the Middle East and #2 Hotel in the World at the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024, the property was also named #1 City Hotel in North Africa and Middle East at Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards in both 2023 and 2024. At the esteemed World Travel Awards 2024, the Grand Amiri Suites won the title for Qatar's Leading Hotel Suite for the fourth consecutive year.

Carlo Javakhia, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha commented,“Ikrami's commitment to exceptional service and his leadership in the Rooms Division have played a pivotal role in the continued success of The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. His ability to foster both guest and staff relationships, allied with operational expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate for this position. We are confident that his influence will continue to drive the hotel to even greater heights.”

Beyond industry recognition, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is renowned for achieving excellent levels of staff satisfaction. The hotel's strategy to provide strong opportunities for professional development, means that talented employees, such as Ikrami, are mentored and encouraged to achieve ambitious career goals. Marking a milestone in his professional journey, Ikrami's promotion to Executive Assistant Manager in charge of Rooms, reinforces this overall vision for continued growth.

As a beacon of excellence within the local and international hospitality landscape, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha sets the standard for an outstanding experience, where both guests and employees thrive.

