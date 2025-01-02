Smart Crop Monitoring Market Developments & Future Demand By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Smart crop monitoring has emerged as a promising for various agricultural applications, like detecting soil quality, climatic conditions, and crop requirements. The impact of the deployment of smart crop monitoring has ranged from crop protection, pest control, weeding, and other farming applications on local farms to the remote sensing survey of grassland, forests, and global agriculture.

Smart crop monitoring can help distinguish between damage caused by climate, insects, weeds, and fungi. Throughout the growing season, photographs can be taken to identify issues and track the treatment's progress. Thus, smart crop monitoring can contribute to the transformation of the agriculture industry by introducing more precise agriculture data that can improve the efficiency of farming operations.

Market Dynamics Higher Yields as Compared to Conventional Farming Drives the Global Market

The dependability of soil, climate, and land conditions is the primary concern with conventional agricultural food production. These conditions must be optimal for a crop to be grown in conventional systems. This decreases food production below a farm's capacity and increases food stability concerns. Farmers are gradually adopting smart crop monitoring and other digital techniques, including sensors, to optimize farming processes in response to rising concerns about food security and crop yield.

Utilizing agricultural technology to produce a higher yield is among the primary factors boosting the market for smart crop monitoring to expand. Adopting intelligent crop monitoring technology enables farmers to maximize yields with minimal inputs. Therefore, shifts from conventional to smart systems as the primary tool in agriculture will have significant benefits, resulting in an increasing demand for this product during the forecast period.

Increased Market Opportunity in Developing Countries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

China and India are widely identified as the two most populous countries globally, and both governments are committed to addressing the substantial food requirements of their populations. Both nations are experiencing robust economic growth and are investing heavily in sustainable development to raise their living standards. With increasing economic development, residents' basic income has increased. As a result, there is a greater demand for agricultural operations with improved decision-making skills and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Additionally, developing countries experience many commercial and government initiatives and investments in the growing industries, including agriculture. In developing nations such as India, China, Ukraine, and Brazil, it is anticipated that smart crop monitoring technologies, which aid in enhancing the quality of crop yields, will have ample market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global smart crop monitoring market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.79% during the forecast period. The regional market for digital and intelligent agricultural practices is evolving rapidly. The high growth is primarily due to the increased adoption of technology-driven procedures, the emphasis on alternative farming methods, and the potential incorporation of high-investment machinery in the agricultural sector. Implementing smart crop monitoring has improved production and provides an ideal answer to the region's food demand.

North America is anticipated to lead the global market due to the region's high level of technological development. The region is also home to many of the world's leading smart crop monitoring companies, including Robert Bosch GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Therefore, numerous major smart crop monitoring equipment manufacturers are developing advanced systems to gain control over this region.

Key Highlights



The global smart crop monitoring market size was valued at

USD

2.74 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD

3.08 billion in 2025

to

USD

7.93 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on application, the global smart crop monitoring market is divided into soil monitoring, weather forecasting, yield monitoring, crop protection, and others.

The crop protection segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.11% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the global smart crop monitoring market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services.

The services segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.26% over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global smart crop monitoring market is segmented into sensing and imagery, variable-rate technology (VRT), guidance technology, and automation and robotics automation and robotics segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant global smart crop monitoring market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.79% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Climate LLCDeere & CompanyMicrosoft CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHProspera TechnologiesCLAAS GroupAGCO CorporationRaven Industries Inc.Small Robot CompanyTrimble Inc.Alibaba Group Holding LimitedIBM Corporation Recent Developments



In August 2023, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Private Limited, a pioneer in agri-tech drone services, and the Smart Village Movement announced a transformative partnership. This partnership will bring drone crop monitoring to ginger farms in Meghalaya. In June 2023, PepsiCo India partnered with agriculture cloud company Cropin to launch a crop intelligence platform for monitoring potato yields via dashboards interoperable with mobile applications.

Segmentation

By Applications



Weather Forecasting

Soil Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Crop Protection Others



Hardware

Software Services



Sensing and Imagery

Automation and Robotics

Guidance Technology Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)



North America

South America

Europe

The U.K.

The Middle East and Africa

China Asia-Pacific

By TypeBy TechnologyBy Regions