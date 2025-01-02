Award-Winning LG Puricare Aero Furniture Now Available In The UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The much-awaited LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, LG Electronics' (LG) solution to bringing better air quality without the drawbacks of unappealing aesthetic and loud noises, has officially launched in the UAE. Available across LG's retail stores in the UAE, customers can get the PuriCare Aero Furniture in an exclusive Cream White color, making it a perfect fit for any home aesthetic.

The winner of various awards, such as the Award for iF design, reddot winner 2023 for innovative product and Honoree of Home Appliances at CES 2023, the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture represents the merge of style and function at home.

Iconic Design

Air Purifiers are not the most aesthetic of home appliances and not one you can just tuck away unseen as well. While most of us are accustomed to an air purifier being a bulky unit complete with fans and noise, LG decided to go another route. Hiding the air purifier in a piece of home furniture, the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture looks like a stylish side-table, that fits ever so beautifully in your home aesthetic.

Additionally, its compact size ensures that it not only fits in most spaces, but also maintains its chic look.

Cleaner Air at Home

LG is no stranger when it comes to keeping the air clean, and the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture does not disappoint. Thanks to its 360° HEPA filter, the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture ensures all-around air purification, eliminating 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns with verified purifying power. This is complemented further with the UVnanoTM Technology, which ensures 99.99% of bacteria on fan blades are removed to keep the air in your home pure.

The LG PuriCare Aero Furniture is also peacefully quiet, registering at only 21dB, which is even quieter than a library, making it perfect if you have kids sleeping or want a quiet home.

More Than Just Air Purification

The LG PuriCare Aero Furniture is, quite simply put, more than a traditional air purifier. Unlike normal air purifiers, the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture comes with mood lighting, that can help you set the mood at home, all from the touch of a button or with the LG ThinQ app.

The tabletop of the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture also serves an additional purpose, with its wireless charging capabilities. With this tabletop, you can easily charge your devices cable-free and conveniently, simply put it on top and go about your day.

All of this is topped off with the LG ThinQ app, which allows users to control the air purifier from anywhere thanks to built-in WiFi capabilities. You can adjust various settings, set a timer or even control the mood lighting, all from the comfort of your smartphone.

Available in trendy colorway of Cream white, the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture is priced at AED 1,949 and can be bought online and from LG retail store partners.

To learn more about the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, please visit: 2024 LG PuriCareTM AeroFurniture (Cream White) | LG UAE

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit and

Permalink