Death rate from pickup truck attack in New Orleans climbs to 15

(MENAFN) The death toll from a pickup truck attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, has risen to 15, as confirmed by New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna on Wednesday. The coroner stated that it would take several days to complete all the autopsies, and after speaking with the next of kin, the identities of the victims would be released.



In addition to the fatalities, 35 others were reported injured when the truck plowed through the French Quarter at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The French Quarter, known for its heavy tourist traffic and as a popular destination for celebrations like New Year's Eve, was targeted in the attack. The truck drove onto the sidewalk, bypassing a police car that was stationed to block traffic in the area. Approximately 400 officers were deployed to protect the region.



The FBI has stated that they do not believe the attacker, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, acted alone. Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, was identified as the driver of the truck that struck the crowd. The FBI's Alethea Duncan explained that they are actively investigating the incident and following up on leads, including those related to Jabbar’s known associates.



Details of Jabbar's military history have not been fully disclosed, but it has been confirmed that he was honorably discharged from the Army. The FBI is working through the details of his background while continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

MENAFN02012025000045015839ID1109048339