Eco-Movement Boosts EV Charging Data Innovation With Acquisition From EVA Global

Eco-Movement, the global leader in EV charging station data services, announces the of EVA Global's Spectrum platform, following EVA Global's recent bankruptcy proceedings. This milestone acquisition reinforces Eco-Movement's mission to enhance the EV ecosystem by delivering advanced data solutions tailored for OEMs, navigation platforms, and charging operators.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the integration of EVA Global's innovative Spectrum platform, Eco-Movement secures a critical technological asset that directly connects to charge point hardware. This unique capability will be seamlessly incorporated into Eco-Movement's cutting-edge data architecture, enabling the delivery of additional real-time, accurate, and reliable charging information to its partners. With this acquisition, Eco-Movement solidifies its position as the

frontrunner in EV charging data, driving innovation and elevating service quality for millions of EV drivers worldwide.

Roderick van den Berg, CEO of Eco-Movement, stated:

"The acquisition of EVA Global's technology platform ensures its innovative solutions will continue to benefit the EV ecosystem. At Eco-Movement, we view this as a significant opportunity to expand our data capabilities and accelerate the electrification of transportation on a global scale."

Eco-Movement emphasizes that only EVA Global's technology platform Spectrum has been acquired. The company will not engage in other activities provided by EVA Global prior to its recent bankruptcy proceedings.

About Eco-Movement

Based in the Netherlands, Eco-Movement is the premier global data platform for EV charging station location, pricing, and hardware information. Covering over 1.5 million (semi-)public chargers across Europe, North America, and beyond, the company maintains direct connections with more than 1,000 Charge Point Operators. By partnering with leading brands such as Tesla, TomTom, NIO, Mercedes, Google, IONITY, Apple and HERE, Eco-Movement delivers reliable and comprehensive data, empowering EV drivers with seamless navigation and optimal charging experiences.

