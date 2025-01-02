IIT Kanpur Alumni Make History: Class of 1999 Pledges Rs. 11.6 Crore at Silver Jubilee Reunion

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 31st, 2024: IIT Kanpur hosted a landmark Silver Jubilee Reunion for its Class of 1999, commemorating 25 years of excellence and achievement. The event, held from December 27th to 29th, 2024, was a perfect balance of honoring the past and embracing the future. In a powerful display of commitment, the Class of 1999 pledged Rs. 11.6 Crore for supporting various activities on campus, reaffirming their unwavering support for the institute's continued growth and success.

This generous contribution underscores the alumni's dedication to IIT Kanpur’s growth by supporting key initiatives that enhance infrastructure, advance research, and foster academic excellence, further solidifying the institute’s leadership in technological innovation.

The reunion brought together over 180 alumni and their families from around the world, offering them an opportunity to reconnect and reflect on shared experiences. Throughout the three-day celebration, attendees revisited their journeys, reconnected with one another, and reaffirmed their commitment to IIT Kanpur's ongoing pursuit of excellence. The event featured a range of activities, including campus tours, interactive sessions with current students, and cultural programs, allowing alumni to relive cherished memories, engage with peers, and reflect on their journeys since their time at IIT Kanpur.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Our alumni not only honor the institute's tradition of excellence but also actively shape its future. We take pride in their extraordinary accomplishments and are grateful for their continued support and vision in fortifying IIT Kanpur's legacy. On behalf of the Institute I express our gratitude for this generous contribution."

Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources & Alumni, added, "The ₹11.6 Crore pledge from the Class of 1999 is a remarkable demonstration of their commitment to IIT Kanpur's continued excellence. By supporting the enhancement of infrastructure, R&D facilities, and academic programs, they are helping to further elevate the institute’s standing as a global leader in technological education and innovation. We are grateful to the Class of 1999 for their visionary support, which will create lasting opportunities for future generations of students and faculty to reach new milestones in research and academic success."

"We are honored to unite and contribute to our cherished Alma mater, IIT Kanpur. Our collective support reflects our deep pride in the institution and our shared vision for its continued success. I express heartfelt gratitude to each of my batch mates for their generous participation in this endeavor," said Mr. Damnish Kumar, Alumnus, Class of 1999.

The Silver Jubilee Reunion of the Class of 1999 was a memorable celebration, marked by nostalgia and a shared vision for the future. The pledge made by the Class of 1999 will play a key role in driving the institute’s continued growth and excellence. The institute expresses gratitude for this generous support and looks forward to continued collaboration with its alumni to shape the future of education, research, and innovation.





