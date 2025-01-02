Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 22019 Tractor Units in India during December 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 02, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2024.



Domestic sales in December 2024 were at 22019 units, as against 18028 units during December 2023.



Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during December 2024 were at 22943 units, as against 19138 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 924 units.



Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 22019 tractors in the domestic market during December 2024, a growth of 22% over last year. Sentiments have remained positive in December on account of positive cash flow momentum from Kharif harvest. Additionally, favourable reservoir levels have resulted in strong sowing for the rabi season, further bolstering demand for tractors. Looking ahead, the tractor industry is poised for significant growth, underpinned by positive agricultural sentiments and favourable terms of trade for farmers. In the exports market, we have sold 924 tractors.”



Farm Equipment Sector Summary

December YTD December

F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change



Domestic 22019 18028 22% 324327 297157 9%



Exports 924 1110 -17% 12296 9585 28%



Total 22943 19138 20% 336623 306742 10%





