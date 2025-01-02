THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOHA CELEBRATES OANA POPA’S INSPIRING CAREER JOURNEY FROM SERVER TO QUALITY LEADER

(MENAFN- Epress release) Doha, Qatar – January 1, 2025: The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, proudly announces the promotion of Oana Popa to Quality Leader, a position that reflects her ongoing commitment to excellence and sustainability. The progression of Oana’s career, from a Server at Lobby Lounge to a key leadership role, serves to highlight the strong opportunities for professional growth at the award-winning property.



Joining The Ritz-Carlton, Doha team 12 years ago, Oana’s exemplary service and passion for guest satisfaction quickly set her apart. Over the years, she has embraced new roles and responsibilities within the hotel, continually expanding her skills and capabilities. Most recently, her position as Learning, Development and Quality Manager has seen her move into a more strategic placement, which has contributed to the hotel achieving record-breaking scores in guest and employee satisfaction. Now, as Quality Leader, Oana will play a vital part in upholding the high standards of service and guest experience that define The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.



The promotion also recognizes her strong commitment to sustainability. Throughout her career, Oana has championed initiatives that align with hotel’s eco-conscious goals, such as the development of The Ritz Kids Garden. During her tenure, the property has secured Green Key Certification and was awarded the prestigious International Sustainability Award in 2023. Her efforts have not only contributed to the hotel’s environmental impact but inspired her colleagues to embrace sustainable practices, through facilitating daily briefings and active participation in community activities.



In addition to her many enlightened achievements, Oana was at the forefront of The Ritz-Carlton, Doha being awarded the Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIEDTM Responsible Hospitality badge. In receiving such a prestigious commendation she was instrumental in showcasing the 100 standards and more required around protecting the environment and supporting the wellbeing of employees, guests and communities.



“At The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, we believe in empowering team members to achieve their full potential,” commented Rooms Director, Ikrami Boussaadia. “Oana’s journey is a testament to the possibilities that exist within our company, and we are thrilled to see her take on this new role where her passion for quality and sustainability can have an even greater impact.”



A beacon of excellence in Qatar’s sparkling hospitality landscape, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is celebrated for its prime coastal location and stand-out facilities. Awarded #1 Hotel in the Middle East and #2 Hotel in the World at the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, the property is a key destination for hospitality professionals seeking a best-in-class work environment. The hotel is excited to witness the continued positive impact she will bring in her new role.







