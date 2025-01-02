Saudi Arabia condemns fatal new year's eve vehicle attack in New Orleans

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia criticized and condemned a fatal vehicle crash that killed a group of people celebrating New Year's Eve in New Orleans, Louisiana.



In an early-morning incident that the FBI claimed may have been an act of terrorism, a 42-year-old Texas man smashed a pickup truck into a gathering in the city's French Quarter before shooting at least 10 people and wounding 35 others.



The suspect was shot and killed after a gunfight with the police. According to the FBI, there were possible homemade devices in the vehicle and in the French Quarter.



The agency reportedly reported finding a Daesh flag inside the car.



According to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, all forms of violence are categorically condemned and rejected by the Kingdom.



Additionally, it conveyed Saudi Arabia's support and heartfelt sympathies to the American people, the US government, and the victims' families. It also wished for a quick recovery for those hurt.



