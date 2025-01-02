Massive gathering in Istanbul shows solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) Over 450,000 people assembled at Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day to show support for Palestine in a powerful display of unity.



Participants, braving the winter cold, marched from mosques across the historic peninsula and surrounding areas after early morning prayers. Waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, they joined the event organized by the National Will Platform, a coalition of 308 NGOs.



The diverse crowd, which included elderly individuals, women, and children, offered prayers for an end to the violence in Palestine. They gathered on the bridge spanning the Golden Horn, demanding global action against the atrocities in Gaza.



A massive banner in Turkish and English reading "Stop Genocide in Gaza," flanked by Turkish and Palestinian flags, became the focal point of the demonstration. Additional support came from boats displaying solidarity from the water.



The event area featured extensive security, giant screens, and a sound system. Stickers reading "ForFairFuture" adorned a press platform set up for the occasion.



Prominent Turkish and international NGO representatives, as well as human rights activists, delivered speeches, emphasizing the urgent need for justice and peace in the region.

