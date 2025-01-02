102 casualties per square kilometer from Russia side in 2024 in line with ISW

(MENAFN) Russian forces took control of 4,168 square kilometers of lands, largely consist of fields and small settlements in Ukraine and the Kursk area, at a stated value of more than 420,000 casualties in 2024. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe tank stated this in a recent report, in line with Ukrinform.



In accordance with ISW valuations, Russian have suffered almost 102 casualties per square kilometer of Ukrainian taken lands. The Russian command "largely prioritized efforts to seize the remainder of Donetsk Oblast and establish a buffer zone in northern Kharkiv Oblast in 2024 but failed to accomplish these goals."



"Western and Ukrainian sources assessed in 2023 and 2024 that Russia intended to seize the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk by the end of 2024, but Russia's slow advances in early and mid-2024 likely prompted the Russian military command to reassess and identify the seizure of Pokrovsk as Russian forces' primary offensive effort for the remainder of 2024," ISW analysts announced.



MENAFN02012025000045016953ID1109047899