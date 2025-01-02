Military Sappers Clear Almost 253K Ha Of Ukrainian Lands Of Mines, Uxos In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the year, the demining units of the Defense cleared almost 253,000 hectares of territories from mines and unexploded munitions and neutralized 137,821 explosive objects.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

"In 2024, the demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cleared 252,823.23 hectares of territories of explosive objects, with the majority of them, 232,105.76 hectares, being farmlands," the report says.

As noted, military sappers also demined 538.64 km of motorways; 163.26 km of power lines; 444.94 km of railways; 52.41 km of pipelines; 178.49 ha of residential areas; and 37 ha of reservoirs.

Sappers come under Russian fire in Pokrovsk district

The Ministry of Defense also reported that during the year, sappers detected and neutralized 137,821 dangerous objects. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, the total number of neutralized munitions has reached 416,877.

In 2024, a total of 48 new operators received a demining license, bringing the total number of certified organizations to 72. They are entitled to carry out humanitarian demining in territories where combat operations are not being conducted, the press service noted.

According to Ukraine's legislation, only mine action operators are involved in humanitarian demining, the Ministry of Defense recalled.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, MoD mine action units demined almost 4,000 hectares of territories in December alone.

Photo: State Special Transport Service