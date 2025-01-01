The Wine Market Journal Announces The Top Appreciating Wines Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Two thousand twenty-four was a challenging year for much of the alcohol industry, but high-end wines provided a bright spot, as they generally do, with good strength.

The Wine Journal has been tracking the values of wines at the world's auction houses since 1997 and this year we decided to release our list of the top appreciating wines,"

says David A. Parker, Publisher and Owner of The Wine Market Journal.

"With wine collecting proving to be one of the most popular hobbies in the country and a large portion of High Net Worth families listing a wine collection as a part of their investment portfolio, we thought this very eventful year would be ideal to start our Top 10 list of appreciating wines. Looking at these provides a glimpse into the fascination and the potential return the hobby brings."

"Putting this list together took substantial thought and analysis" said Peter Gibson, Editor and head data analyst of The Wine Market Journal.

"Since rare wines trade less frequently than stocks, we had to first be sure there were enough trades in both 2023 and 2024 to get consistent averages.

For wines less than 25 years old, we made sure a wine had at least 6 trades in each of 2023 and 2024 and an average price of at least $50.

For those more than 25 years old, we only looked at wines that had at least four trades each in 2023 and 2024 and an average value of at least $75.

All of our top 10 – make that 11 - wines appreciated at more than twice the rate of the stock market this year. Here are the winners."

Honorable mention (Number 11): J.L. Chave Hermitage Blanc 2018.

Average auction hammer in 2023: $161 , in 2024: $253 .

Average appreciation: 57%.

With perfect 100-point scores from both The Wine Advocate and Jeb Dunnick, this wine demonstrates the increased popularity of white wines as collectibles.

Falling just short of 60% appreciation for the year, Chave's iconic Hermitage Blanc warrants great honor as both an exceptional consumable and a savvy investment. As the youngest wine on our list, it has plenty of time to continue to develop and appreciate accordingly.

Number 10: Vietti Barolo Ravera 2013 .

Average auction hammer in 2023: $177 , in 2024: $295 .

Average appreciation: 67%.

Scored a perfect 100 points by Vinous magazine, this wine demonstrates the overall demand that Italian wine has enjoyed in the US this year.

Italian wines were the best appreciating market segment tracked by The Wine Market Journal's exclusive regional indices. As with the Chave Blanc above and as the youngest red wine on the top 10 list, this also has plenty of time to develop further and appreciate in value.

Number 9: Cos d'Estournel 1978 .

Average auction hammer in 2023: $81 , in 2024: $136 .

Average appreciation: 69%.

This may seem to be something of a puzzle as 1978 was not initially heralded as a great vintage in Bordeaux and this wine has "only" garnered scores in the 93–94-point range.

But as the sole Bordeaux on our Top 10 list, it demonstrates the popularity of second growth Bordeaux, which performed better as a class than the more highly celebrated First Growths, according to The Wine Market Journal's market indices.

1978 is also receiving more recognition as a soft but complex vintage, demonstrating the trend of collectors enjoying lighter, lower alcohol reds. And, even at its appreciated price, it is still a relative bargain among highly recognized reds.

Finally, it is participating in a resurgence in popularity of wines from the 70's.

Indeed 6 of the wines on our top 10 list are from that decade.

Number 8: Rayas Chateauneuf du Pape Reserve 1979.

Average auction hammer in 2023: $1247 , in 2024: $2125 .

Average appreciation: 71%.

This is the most highly valued wine on our top 10 list, due to its rarity and acclaim.

With the bare minimum four trades each in 2023 and 2024 to be considered for inclusion, and a reputation as consistently one of the greatest wines from Châteauneuf-du-Pape, this can fairly be called a "unicorn":

legendary but very rarely seen. Again, part of the trend of drinking lighter, more complex reds with lower alcohol, this and other imported wines may also be appreciating due to the perceived potential for tariffs to go into place for wine originating outside the U.S.

Number 7: Clos du Val Cabernet Sauvignon 1974.

Average auction hammer in 2023: $150 , in 2024: $256 .

Average appreciation: 71%.

The first of three 1974 Napa Cabernets on our top 10 list, this is a classic from that acclaimed vintage.

While the Heitz Martha's Vineyard 1974 may be the single most famous California wine ever made, this longstanding producer has always had a reputation for great wines and clearly made one in this, the Golden State's best vintage of the. The fact that this is a 50-year-old wine also likely figures into the increased popularity as it certainly was part of gifting and pouring decisions for those with major reasons to celebrate in 2024.

Number 6: Beaulieu Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Georges de Latour Private Reserve 1974.

Average auction hammer in 2023: $158 , in 2024: $277 .

Average appreciation: 75%.

This classic California Cabernet from BV also benefited from the renewed desire to drink older, lighter wines – and the celebration of the great 1974 vintage in its 50th year.

The fact that about four times as many auction trades occurred in 2023 and 2024 for this wine as for the Clos du Val, and appreciation was slightly higher, this seemingly became "the wine to drink" at 50th birthday parties and anniversaries during the year.

Number 5: Faiveley Corton Clos des Cortons 1996. Average auction hammer in 2023: $120 , in 2024: $222 .

Average appreciation: 85%.

The sole Burgundy to make the Top 10 list demonstrates that wines from this region, which had been the fastest appreciating category for more than a decade but suffered a correction since spring of 2022, are coming back. A relative bargain for a Grand Cru red Burgundy with appreciable bottle age, this wine may be getting snatched up in preparation for celebrations in 2026, in anticipation of possible tariffs, or just because it's hitting its peak of consumability right now,

Number 4: Chapoutier Ermitage Le Pavillon 1990 . Average auction hammer in 2023: $287 , in 2024: $546 .

Average appreciation: 90%.

Receiving 100 points from Wine Advocate qualifies this as "perfect" to many people, and this Syrah-dominant wine from the northern Rhone by one of the most famed producers reconfirms interest the Northern Rhône category was strong in 2024.

Here again, we are seeing ready– to-drink wines from the best producers drawing the greatest increase in attention from collectors.

To paraphrase a noted wine personality: "I don't have the time to age wine for 35 more years, but I can buy those years."

Increased interest in this wine may also be heightened by the upcoming 35th anniversary in 2025 and the potential for tariffs for wine coming in from outside the US.

Number 3: Sterling Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Napa Valley 1974. Average auction hammer in 2023: $157 , in 2024: $302 .

Average appreciation: 92%. The third classic Napa Cabernet from the acclaimed 1974 vintage to make our list, this was the rarest, with only 4 trades at auction in 2024.

Here again, we are seeing the perfect confluence of factors for appreciation: a classic producer, a classic vintage, the resurgence of interest in the time period, and an anniversary year.

A savvy investment indeed.

Number 2: Inglenook Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Cask 1978. Average auction hammer in 2023: $92 , in 2024: $183 .

Average appreciation: 99%.

Surprisingly, the fastest-appreciating California Cabernet for 2024 is not from the hallowed 1974 vintage and won't be an anniversary wine for three years, but unsurprisingly, it is from a legendary producer and the newly rediscovered 70's. One of the "big 4 producers" of the era, this is further confirmation that reasonably priced, perfectly-aged California Cabernets are gaining increased attention by investors and connoisseurs alike.

Number 1: Sandeman Vintage Port 1963.

Average auction hammer in 2023: $88 , in 2024: $184 .

Average appreciation: 108%.

Appreciating almost as much as BitCoin

during this period, is this classic fortified wine from Portugal.

Long the "sleeper" in terms of appreciation, Vintage Ports have received renewed interest and have often been the fastest appreciating category tracked by The Wine Market Journal's market indices.

Top Vintage Ports are garnering more recognition by top bars and restaurants as wines that last after opening and short pours have become popular. While the 1963 vintage is a classic and Ports are known to age effortlessly for the better part of a century, Sandeman is regarded as a mid-tier producer, so perhaps this appreciation can be best equated to the Cos d'Estournel, with second-tier, reasonably priced wines garnering the strongest appreciation in this market.

These top 11 wines are by no means the only wines to appreciate meaningfully in 2024. In fact, 85 wines that met our criteria for inclusion appreciated more than the stock market's 25% rise. Nearly 800 beat the year's 2.7% inflation rate. While a great many didn't keep up with inflation and many even declined in value, the wine market is notoriously variable.

One year's poor performers may be the next year's stars.

Certainly, we can see some trends this year, with anniversary wines, and Napa Cabs from the 70's being notably strong.

And 100-point wines are always darlings by collectors.

But the joy of collecting wine goes beyond the profit motive, to the unique social and artistic aspects of the product. To quote a top collector.

"Some wines go up in value. Some go down my throat.

They both bring pleasure."

