Sjsemi Closed $700M New Financing To Further Boost Its Advanced Packaging Projects

JIANGYIN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SJ Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "SJSemi" or "the company") announced the efficient and successful closure of a new financing round amounting to $700 million on Dec. 31, 2024. The roster of newly onboarded investors includes Wuxi Chanfa Science and Innovation Fund, Jiangyin Binjiang Chengyuan Group, Fortera Capital, Shanghai International Group, Lingang Xinxin Fund of Shanghai Lingang Special Area Administration and Lingang Shuke Fund of Lingang Group, together with Social Security Fund Zhongguancun Independent Innovation Fund, China Life Private Equity Investment Limited, Golden Link, etc.

Since its inception in 2014, SJSemi has continuously dedicated to the high-quality and high-standard production of 12-inch mid-end wafers. Complementing this, SJSemi extends its service to offer advanced packaging and testing services for the whole process of wafer level advanced packaging and multi-die integration processing, which are widely used in smartphones, 5G communication, high-performance computing, data centers, automotive and other electronics fields. In the wake of the artificial intelligence and digital economy boom, SJSemi is able to provide a variety of advanced packaging solutions for Chiplet production and continues to increase investments in innovation and R&D efforts, especially in the 3D multi-die integration space.

In 2023 and 2024, SJSemi witnessed remarkable revenue growth for two successive years. According to Yole's market research report, SJSemi is the company with the highest revenue growth among global OSATs in 2023. According to CIC Insight Consulting, SJSemi is ranked No.1 in market share in mainland China's 12-inch Bumping, 12-inch WLCSP markets, and is ranked No.1 in revenue in the wafer testing and chip probing market. As of 2024, SJSemi is currently the only provider capable of mass producing silicon-based 2.5D packaging solutions in mainland China.

In recent years, SJSemi has made significant progress in advanced packaging technologies due to its commitment to innovation. In May 2024, SJSemi debuted its 3x reticle TSV interposer technology, marking the company's entry into a new era of sub-micron level advanced chip interconnect technology, further improving interconnect density in its products. The latest round of $700M USD in financing will help the company further technological progress into ultra-high density 3D Multi-Die Integration project, allowing it to strengthen its position as a leading advanced packaging provider, becoming a one-stop shop solutions provider for multi-die integration solutions.

Mr. Cui Dong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SJSemi, states that, while proceeding

toward the IPO application process, the company opened the latest round of new financing for patient capital and industrial capitals who are firmly aligned with the long-term vision of SJSemi. This will also help to improve and optimize the company's equity governance structure.

The synergy between SJSemi's strategic business planning and state-owned capital from both Wuxi and Shanghai will look to inject new momentum into the company's long-term development and success, positioning the company favorably to best capitalize on new opportunities in artificial intelligence and the digital economy!"

About SJSemi

Established in August 2014, SJ Semiconductor Co., Ltd. is the first Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) pure play foundry equipped with Front-End-Of-Line (FEOL) manufacturing and quality system, serving global customers. Starting with advanced 12-inch bumping and RDL, SJSemi devotes to offer world-class Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL)

manufacturing and testing services, and develops to provide the advanced 3D Multi-Die Integration technology and solutions. Headquartered in Jiangyin High-tech Industrial Development Zone, China, the company has branches in Shanghai and Silicon Valley of the United States, serving advanced chip design enterprises at home and abroad.

