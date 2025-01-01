The First Twin Cities Football Tournament Between Hangzhou And Ningbo In Zhejiang Province Has Successfully Concluded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZHEJIANG , CHINA, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first "Twin Cities" between Hangzhou and Ningbo successfully concluded at Huanglong Sports Centre in this December, which brought us with lots of passions and vitalities in these cold winter days. After 12 exciting and intense matches, Hangzhou teams finally won the titles of the Youth Women's Group A and Group B, the Youth Men's Group B, and the Social Group 11-a-side; Ningbo teams won the titles of Youth Men's Group A as well as the Social Group 5-a-side.Hangzhou and Ningbo both have long history and extensive mass base in football sports, they are the two major cities representing the football development of Zhejiang Province. Various football exchanges and matches between the two cities have existed for a long time, which are the major platforms for football enthusiasts of the two cities to show their skills and enhance friendship.Players demonstrated excellent skills and tenacious fighting spirit on the pitches, triggering cheers from the spectators. In addition to the social group for the grown-ups, there are also matches for youth and teenager players, such as Youth Group A (high school) and Youth Group B (middle school) for both male and female young players. Sufficient competitions are very crucial for young football players as they are in the period where it is easy for them to improve their skills. More high-quality competitions can help them improve their abilities in technical application and tactical understandings. This is not only an attempt of the Hangzhou Ningbo "Twin Cities" football tournament, but will also be promoted to youth football events at all levels throughout the province in the future. In addition, the establishment of women's competitions is also aimed at making the cultivation of football reserve talents more balanced and comprehensive, which is conducive to the gradual development of the Zhejiang football youth training system.As one of the important measures of football reform in Zhejiang Province, the Hangzhou Ningbo "Twin Cities" football tournament is not only an new opportunity for deep football exchanges between the two cities, but also provides new ideas and directions for the coordinated development of football in the Zhejiang Province.The first Hangzhou Ningbo "Twin Cities" football tournament is also a brand new start for the two cities to leverage their strengths, working together to promote football in both places, as well as to promote the coordinated development of regional football in the province through exchanges and cooperation. As one of the 16 key cities for football development in China, Hangzhou has held a mobilization and deployment meeting for the construction of national key cities for football development, exploring a football development system and mechanism with Hangzhou characteristics. It plans to allocate no less than 40 official positions annually from 2024 to 2027 for recruiting football coaches. Since 2016, Ningbo has been closely following the "Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of Chinese Football" and focusing on campus football construction. Youth football training institutions have sprung up and developed rapidly. Next, the "Ningbo Football High Quality Development Plan" will be formulated to further promote the systematic development of youth football in Ningbo.In recent years, Zhejiang has been reforming and developing in the field of football, constantly exploring specific paths and measures for future football revitalization. We have made periodic progress in the cultivation of youth football talents, the construction of football infrastructure, and the improvement of the competition system. With the sounding of the horn for the Hangzhou Ningbo "Twin Cities" football tournament, it can be foreseen that in the future, more cities across Zhejiang Province will leverage their own advantages, increase efforts to implement various policy measures, and continuously take actions to promote the football industry to new heights. The "Twin Cities" football tournament between Hanghzou and Ningbo is a successful attempt, which not only brings more passions and vitalities to the local area, but also promotes Zhejiang football to a new level and becomes a new driving force for the future development of Zhejiang football.

