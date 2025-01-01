At Least Four Drones Attacked Buildings In Central Kyiv Presidential Aide

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least four Shahed strike drones attacked buildings in central Kyiv on Wednesday, January 1.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, buildings in the center of Kyiv were attacked by at least four Shahed strike drones," Yermak wrote.

He said that law enforcement officers and experts are promptly investigating the incident.

Early on January 1, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Debris from enemy drones landed in the city's Pecherskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

The attack claimed the lives of two civilians and injured seven others, including two pregnant women.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service