Heat, Hot Water Supplies Shut Off In Transnistria Amid Russian Gas Delivery Cut

In unrecognized Transnistria, the Tiraspoltransgaz-Tiraspol operator warned consumers of the shutdown by 12:00 on January 1 of supplies to boiler rooms and households with autonomous heating systems due to the cessation of Russian gas deliveries.

This was reported by News Maker.

The company reported that the of heat and hot water to residential buildings across the region was stopped from 7:00. Hospitals and social institutions are so far exempted from the cut.

Tiraspoltransgaz-Tiraspol clarified that gas will remain available in apartment blocks for cooking purposes only. This will be possible due to available reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. Local residents were urged to close gas taps and not try to restore gas supply on their own.

According to the Transnistrian authorities, gas reserves should last for 20 days.

Ukraine halts Russiantransit at 7:00, Jan1, for national security reasons

Journalists noted that December 31 was the last day when Russia's Gazprom could book gas for Moldova via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline running through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and part of Ukraine's Odesa region.

Since the end of 2022, Russian gas has been supplied to Transnistria. Right-bank Moldova used gas purchased on the European market. All gas, 5.7 million cubic meters per day, was used for the domestic needs of unrecognized Transnistria, as well as for the generation of electricity by the Moldova's State Regional Power Plant throughout Moldova. The gas consumed is not paid for.

As Ukrinform reported, at 7:00 on January 1, 2025, as planned, Ukraine officially stopped Russian gas transit through its territory. The decision was made in the interests of national security.

Moldova's PM condemns Gazprom's decision, threatens arbitration

On December 28, Russia's Gazprom announced it would halt gas transmission to Moldova over "debts." On December 16, Moldova introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector. On December 31, the Ministry of Energy reported that in January 2025, Moldova will import most of its electricity from neighboring Romania, while 30% will be provided by local CHP plants. Moldova's State Regional Power Plant switches to coal-fired generation from January 1, 2025.

The authorities in Transnistria have also introduced a state of emergency.

