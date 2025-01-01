Azerbaijan Exempts Rail-Transferred Transit Cargo From Road Tax Starting January 1
As of today, transit cargo transported by rail in Azerbaijan is
exempt from road tax, following amendments to the Tax Code that
came into effect on January 1, Azernews
reports.
The amendment provides a two-year exemption for cargo
transported by foreign trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers that
move from another state through the nearest customs border
checkpoint to the first railway station in Azerbaijan designated by
the relevant executive authority.
Additionally, cargo transported by rail and transferred to
foreign trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers at the last designated
railway station for further transportation to another state via the
nearest customs border checkpoint will also benefit from this
exemption.
This measure aims to facilitate transit trade and bolster
Azerbaijan's role as a regional logistics hub.
