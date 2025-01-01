عربي


Azerbaijan Exempts Rail-Transferred Transit Cargo From Road Tax Starting January 1

1/1/2025 7:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of today, transit cargo transported by rail in Azerbaijan is exempt from road tax, following amendments to the Tax Code that came into effect on January 1, Azernews reports.

The amendment provides a two-year exemption for cargo transported by foreign trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers that move from another state through the nearest customs border checkpoint to the first railway station in Azerbaijan designated by the relevant executive authority.

Additionally, cargo transported by rail and transferred to foreign trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers at the last designated railway station for further transportation to another state via the nearest customs border checkpoint will also benefit from this exemption.

This measure aims to facilitate transit trade and bolster Azerbaijan's role as a regional logistics hub.

AzerNews

