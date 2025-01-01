New OTT Release: Sooraj R. Barjatya Joins Hands With Gullak Director For Web Series On Sonyliv

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Renowned for its emotionally rich stories, Rajshri Productions is making its OTT debut with the upcoming web series Bada Naam Karenge. Set to premiere on SonyLIV in February, the series celebrates love, family and tradition.

Rajshri Productions, led by Sooraj R. Barjatya, is known for blockbuster movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Barjatya directed all these movies. The veteran filmmaker's last directorial release was Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

| Vidya Balan's birthday: Top 10 off-beat movies to watch on OTT

Directed by Palash Vasvani, Bada Naam Karenge's story follows Rishabh and Surbhi, a couple in an arranged marriage who unexpectedly grow closer. As their relationship blossoms, they face challenges from their past, leading them to follow their hearts or uphold traditional values.

The teaser, released on January 1, shows the couple's playful moments and heartfelt emotions. It hints at their journey of rediscovering love and balancing modern aspirations with family traditions. SonyLIV described the web series on Instagram as a“heartwarming tale of love and family” and invited viewers to join this emotional journey in February.

| Katha Kamamishu to debut on OTT soon - check date, streaming platform

Sooraj R. Barjatya expressed his excitement about entering the digital space. According to him, Bada Naam Karenge holds a special place in his heart as it explores the beauty of relationships, the depth of love and the strength of family values.

“I hope viewers will resonate with the love and dedication we've put into this series,” he added.

| OTT releases in 2025: Hindi web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The cast of Bada Naam Karenge features seasoned actors in key roles, including Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang and Anjana Sukhani.