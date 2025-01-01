Iranian Envoy Summoned To Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Azerbaijani Remarks
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 1, the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in
Azerbaijan,Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian, was summoned to the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
According to the Ministry, a strong protest was conveyed
regarding the insulting remarks made against Azerbaijan and its
leadership during an event in Ardabil on December 29. The remarks,
delivered by Seyyed Hassan Ameli, the Supreme Leader's
representative in Ardabil province, were broadcast on the "News
Network" channel of the Iranian radio and Television
Organization.
The Azerbaijani side also expressed concern over the recent
increase in anti-Azerbaijani sentiment incited among Iran's
population. Officials emphasized that such propaganda contradicts
the spirit of bilateral relations and undermines efforts to
strengthen ties between the two nations and their peoples.
The Ministry demanded an immediate cessation of provocations
aimed at creating hostility and hatred against Azerbaijan.
MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109046532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.