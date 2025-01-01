عربي


Iranian Envoy Summoned To Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Azerbaijani Remarks

1/1/2025 6:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 1, the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan,Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry, a strong protest was conveyed regarding the insulting remarks made against Azerbaijan and its leadership during an event in Ardabil on December 29. The remarks, delivered by Seyyed Hassan Ameli, the Supreme Leader's representative in Ardabil province, were broadcast on the "News Network" channel of the Iranian radio and Television Organization.

The Azerbaijani side also expressed concern over the recent increase in anti-Azerbaijani sentiment incited among Iran's population. Officials emphasized that such propaganda contradicts the spirit of bilateral relations and undermines efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations and their peoples.

The Ministry demanded an immediate cessation of provocations aimed at creating hostility and hatred against Azerbaijan.

MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109046532


AzerNews

