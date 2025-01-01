عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indo-Lithuania Film And Cultural Forum Launched At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

Indo-Lithuania Film And Cultural Forum Launched At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida


1/1/2025 6:04:58 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Indo-Lithuania film and Cultural Forum was officially inaugurated during the 17th Global Film Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida, by Her Excellency Diana Mickevi?ien?, Ambassador of Lithuania to India.

Addressing a large audience in the auditorium, Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of media and Entertainment industry (ICMEI) and Founder of Marwah Film City, emphasized the forum's significance. He stated,“The Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum is established to develop and promote cultural and artistic relations between the two countries. It will serve as a bridge to bring the people of India and Lithuania closer through art and culture.”

Her Excellency Diana Mickevi?ien? expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its potential to strengthen the bond between the two nations through collaborative efforts in cinema and cultural exchange.

The launch of the Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum marks a significant milestone in fostering bilateral relations and creating opportunities for cultural collaboration between India and Lithuania.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN01012025003198003206ID1109046526


ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search