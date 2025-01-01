Indo-Lithuania Film And Cultural Forum Launched At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Indo-Lithuania and Cultural Forum was officially inaugurated during the 17th Global Film Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida, by Her Excellency Diana Mickevi?ien?, Ambassador of Lithuania to India.



Addressing a large audience in the auditorium, Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and Founder of Marwah Film City, emphasized the forum's significance. He stated,“The Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum is established to develop and promote cultural and artistic relations between the two countries. It will serve as a bridge to bring the people of India and Lithuania closer through art and culture.”



Her Excellency Diana Mickevi?ien? expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its potential to strengthen the bond between the two nations through collaborative efforts in cinema and cultural exchange.



The launch of the Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum marks a significant milestone in fostering bilateral relations and creating opportunities for cultural collaboration between India and Lithuania.



