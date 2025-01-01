Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Announces Bookings Open For ACTIVA E: And QC1

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1st January 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today officially commenced bookings for its much-awaited electric scooters, the ACTIVA e: and QC1. The ACTIVA e: is now open for bookings at select Honda two-wheeler dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, the QC1 can be booked at Honda's select dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The customers can by paying a nominal amount of Rs. 1,000 only.



Marking a pivotal moment in HMSI's journey towards sustainable mobility, these state-of-the-art electric two-wheelers aim to redefine urban transportation in the country. Prices of the all-new ACTIVA e: and QC1 will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 later this month. Deliveries for both models are set to begin in February 2025.



Honda ACTIVA e: | Swap easy. Ride easy.



The all-new ACTIVA e: marks a significant leap into the realm of electric mobility while upholding the brand's iconic legacy. It will be available in five striking colors: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. At its core is a 7.0-inch TFT display, enabling real-time connectivity through the Honda RoadSync Duo® app, ensuring riders stay informed and connected.



The ACTIVA e: redefines convenience and efficiency in electric mobility with its innovative swappable battery technology. It features Honda Mobile Power Pack e: - a swappable battery system developed and managed by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. The ACTIVA e: is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries, delivering a range of 102 km* on a full charge.



Honda QC1 | Go New. Go Far



The Honda QC1 is a personal mobility solution, blending a sleek, fluidic design with advanced engineering. It is offered in five colours, including Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue. The QC1 features a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack that provides a range of 80 km* on a single charge. It can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes, with a full charge taking 6 hours and 50 minutes.



Powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak output of 1.8 kW* and maximum torque of 77 Nm*, it achieves a top speed of 50 km/h. The QC1's 5.0-inch all-info LCD display presents vital vehicle information at a glance, while added features like a USB Type-C outlet for charging devices and a spacious 26-litre under-seat storage space make it ideal for daily commuting.



These models will be offered with 3 years or 50,000 km warranty along with three free services & free roadside assistance for the first year.

