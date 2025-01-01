Ukraine's Forces Down 63 Russian Drones Overnight, 46 Lost From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully shot down 63 drones launched by the Russian forces since the evening of December 31, while 46 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar detection without causing any harm. Two drones returned to Russia and Belarus.

This information was reported by the Air Force of the of Ukraine via Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

Beginning at 20:30 on Tuesday, the Russian forces launched 111 drones, including Shahed UAVs, from Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defense Forces.

By 9:30 on Wednesday, 63 drones, primarily Shahed-type, had been confirmed shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions; 46 enemy decoy drones had been neutralized and lost from radar detection due to the active countermeasures of Ukraine's Defense Forces, without causing damage.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, six people were injured in Kyiv during the drone attack.