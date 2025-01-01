Ukrainian Marines Repel Russian Assault Destroying Enemy's Infantry Squad
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade successfully repelled an enemy assault, destroying a Russian infantry squad and three pieces of enemy armored vehicles.
The video of the assault repulsion was shared by the Ukrainian Navy on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
"The occupiers didn't even manage to fire a single shot before they were sent to meet their predecessors in hell," the Navy stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, over 190 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and the Russian invaders over the past day.
