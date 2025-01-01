Mass Rally In Istanbul In Solidarity With Palestinians On 1St Day Of '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of thousands of people staged a mass rally in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn the 15-month genocidal war committed by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza.

The irate gathered at Istanbul's Galata Bridge on New Year's Day to support Palestine in response to the call of the National Will Platform, a coalition of 308 Turkish nongovernment organizations (NGOs).

They marched from several mosques towards Galata Bridge early morning, carrying Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanting slogan supporting the Palestinians people but denouncing the war on Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupying forces have been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, and destroying infrastructure utilities, mainly medical and civilian facilities. (end)

